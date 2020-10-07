Coan undergoes successful surgery

Wisconsin senior quarterback Jack Coan underwent successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday and will be out indefinitely.

Coan suffered the non-contact injury during practice on Saturday.

In his first full season as the Badgers’ starter in 2019, Coan completed a school-record 236 passes for 2,727 yards, the third-highest single-season total in UW history, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Badgers are expected to go with redshirt freshman Graham Mertz as the teams starting quarterback in their Oct. 24th season opener against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium.