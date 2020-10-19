Consider changing up how you eat to stay healthy during the winter, says UW expert

As we move into the colder months and the days get shorter, experts say to need to switch up what sorts of things you’re eating to stay healthy during the pandemic.

UW-Extension nutritional sciences professor Beth Olson says that with less sunlight on the way, you need to keep up your intake of Vitamin D.

“You need to look at the labels on your Foods. It’s fortified in dairy products, grains, cereals, and take a look and make sure you’re getting enough.”

Olson says you shouldn’t be afraid of moving to canned and frozen veggies over fresh as well, since that gives you plenty of options on making meals.

“Using Frozen and canned gives you the option of a lot of variety. Maybe you can get some fruits and vegetables that you wouldn’t be getting in the winter if you were only using fresh.”

You should consider swapping out some carbs in your diet for proteins, says Olson

“Get enough, lean protein especially depending on your preference. You might be a meat eater, you might prefer plant proteins. Recently we’ve really been promoting to people to try to eat a wide variety of plant proteins because that’s not something we’ve done in the past.”

She says that could mean tofu or soy, or nuts and legumes and even oats.