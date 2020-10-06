COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb

The state once again reported fewer than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There were four deaths, and 56 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Hospitals currently are using 81 percent of their beds overall.

Your #COVID19_WI update features today’s daily snapshot & the 7-day average trend line. The 7-day average smooths out day-to-day fluctuations & gives you a more comprehensive picture of virus activity in our state. Please take steps to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/EJQKsksyYO — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 5, 2020

There are currently just over 24,000 active cases, with 714 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 194 in intensive care. The seven day positivity rate was just over 17 percent.

Of the more than 108,000 positive cases reported since the pandemic began, about 80 percent, are considered recovered.

As the coronavirus tightens its grip on Wisconsin, Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm says hospitals are dealing with more than just a potential shortage of beds.

“In the world we’re living in, with such intense community transmission, they’re having lots of their staff getting infected in the community. They’re coming in contact with people and getting sick, and you can’t have those folks working in the hospital.”

On WKOW’s “Capital City Sunday,” Palm said that issue can be just as limiting for hospitals as actual physical space for patients. Hospitals in the Fox Valley, which has the highest coronavirus transmission rates in the nation, are in the toughest position right now.