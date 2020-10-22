COVID halts Marquette hoops for two weeks

With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the Marquette men’s and women’s basketball teams have shut down for two weeks after two positive tests for COVID-19.

After testing on Monday, both the men’s and women’s program had a positive test. Following NCAA guidelines, the players and coaching staffs for each team will quarantine for the next 14 days. They’ll be eligible to return to practice on November 4.

While schedules haven’t been released yet, college teams can begin playing games on November 25. That would give Marquette roughly three weeks to get ready for their season openers. Official practices for NCAA teams got underway last Wednesday.