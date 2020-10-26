Wisconsin Radio Network

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Wisconsin

Wisconsin recorded 33 deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 25 deaths on Saturday and 8 more on Sunday.

As of Sunday, there were 1,295 COVID-19 patients being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 320 of them in the ICU, and two at the State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility.

The weekend deaths raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,778 people, or just under one percent of all positive cases.