COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in Wisconsin

Wisconsin recorded 33 deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 25 deaths on Saturday and 8 more on Sunday.

#Wisconsin continues to have a very high level of #COVID19 activity. To see the complete picture, look at the seven day averages https://t.co/TYERmBOBxt Do your part to #StopTheSpread Stay home, mask up, keep your distance, wash your hands! #YouStoptheSpread #maskupwisconsin pic.twitter.com/uBHUpwHRU1 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 25, 2020

As of Sunday, there were 1,295 COVID-19 patients being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 320 of them in the ICU, and two at the State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility.

The weekend deaths raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,778 people, or just under one percent of all positive cases.