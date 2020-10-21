DHS reports new single day record for COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin set another single day record for COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The state Department of Health Services reported 48 deaths due to coronavirus.

There were also 4,205 new cases of COVID-19 reported, as DHS continued to process a backlog of data from a weekend outage of its reporting system.

48 more Wisconsinites have lost their lives to #COVID19 Let’s honor their memories by doing what we can to stop the spread of the virus. Stay home, wear a mask, maintain physical distance, & avoid gatherings. #YouStopTheSpread, #Wisconsin Learn how: https://t.co/TmZGStA2Lw pic.twitter.com/VmJHB1I9sM — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 21, 2020

In addition, the first patient has been admitted to the Alternate Care Facility at State Fair Park. COVID-19 patients who are less sick but still require care like oxygen therapy, additional rest or medication will be treated there before being discharged.