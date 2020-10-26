Evers recall effort fails to obtain needed signatures

An effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Governor Tony Evers has fizzled out. A Monday post on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page said not enough signatures had been collected.

There were no details on how close the group came to collecting the nearly 670,000 needed by the Tuesday deadline for the group to submit the signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission in order to force a recall election.

The recall effort’s organizer said no petitions would be submitted, in part to prevent the names of those who signed from becoming public, and that all petitions collected would be destroyed.

Organizers of the recall had been critical of Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.