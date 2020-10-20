In-person early voting now open in Wisconsin

In person early voting is now open across Wisconsin.

Elections commission spokesman Reid Magney says when you come to vote, even voting early, you need to leave your campaign merch behind.

“You can’t be wearing a shirt that has the name of your preferred presidential candidate or their slogans or things like that.” Having those materials any closer than 100 feet to the main entrance to a polling site is considered electioneering and could get you a citation.

“Outside that hundred foot thing you’re kind of free to do whatever you want to do it within the first amendment as long as you’re not violating any other laws.”

Magney says it’s important to find out when voting is available in your area.

“Depending upon where you live if you’re in a bigger city they’re probably open regular 9 to5 or 8 to 5 hours. Double check first before you go down.”

If you haven’t already, you can register to vote in person at your clerk’s office at the same time when you come in to vote. Just remember to bring some valid ID and proof of residence.