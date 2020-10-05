Johnson says he’ll vote for SCOTUS nominee despite positive COVID-19 test

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has given several interviews on conservative talk radio since announcing over the weekend that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Johnson told WISN’s Jay Weber on Monday morning that he’ll continue to quarantine after his positive COVID-19 test. He also blamed the media for “whipping up the hysteria,” regarding the novel coronavirus.

The Republican said he does not have any symptoms, and has never had any.

“The press has done such a good job of whipping up the hysteria, people really think if they get COVID it’s a death sentence. It’s not.”

Johnson – whose background is in business – said for some people the virus is deadly, but for the vast majority is less severe than the flu.

“I’m not downplaying COVID. I didn’t want to get it, I hope I don’t develop symptoms, but we have to put things in perspective,” Johnson said. “The vast majority of people who get COVID probably will never even realize they have it.”

Johnson said plans to get another test and follow-up with his doctor. He then plans to quarantine, in part to make sure he can vote on a new supreme court justice before Election Day.

Johnson also said Monday that he’ll vote to confirm SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett even if he’s still testing positive.

“If we have to go in and vote, I’ve already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit,” the Senator said on Denver’s KHOW.

Johnson took a precautionary COVID-19 test on Friday, before attending an Oktoberfest fundraising dinner in Mequon. He learned afterwards that he was positive for the virus.

Johnson disclosed his diagnosis on Saturday. He said he wore his mask and socially distanced before getting up to speak at the event sponsored by the Ozaukee County Republican Party. He also said he was “at least 12 feet from anybody” during his speech and left immediately afterwards.

On Sunday, Johnson was issuing dire warnings on what a Joe Biden presidency would mean.

“America would change forever. This election is for all the marbles. The Senate Democrats would pack the court. They would get rid of the filibuster so they could enact all these crazy socialist . . . policies,” Johnson told “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 77 AM in New York City. “I don’t know how this country would recover from it

The 65-year-old Johnson was the third Republican U.S. senator to test positive for the novel coronavirus late last week.

Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced positive tests Friday.