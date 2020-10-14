Judge halts Evers’ order on public gatherings and capacities

A northern Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked Governor Tony Evers’ order limiting indoor gatherings.

Evers’ order caps the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants, and many other businesses at 25-percent of capacity. Wisconsin set another record for single-day COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The temporary restraining order from Sawyer County Judge John Yackel halts the order, after the Tavern League of Wisconsin and a Sawyer County tavern, The Flambeau Forest Inn, sued to halt its implementation. A court date is set for Monday in Hayward.

Evers’ order went into effect last Thursday, and it is scheduled to last until November 6th.