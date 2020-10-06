Judge promises quick decision on WILL mask mandate challenge

A judge in St. Croix County heard arguments on Monday in a challenge against Governor Evers statewide mask order.

Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty say that their client’s personal liberties are being obstructed, and that Governor Evers’ orders have a legal time limit that can be revoked by the legislature.

Attorneys for Governor Evers’ office said that the state is in a much worse position now than several months ago, and that the order is needed to control COVID-19.

Judge Michael Waterman said he could issue an order immediately, but that he won’t, asking WILL why the legislature hasn’t taken action yet.

Some Republican legislators have said they’d like to come back to session to strike down the order, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have decided against any legislative action at this time.