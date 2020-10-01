Madison voters ask judge to clarify legality of ‘Democracy in the Park’

Five voters are asking a Dane County judge to rule that Madison’s “Democracy in the Park” events are legal, despite Republican claims that they are not

Poll workers collected absentee ballots in city parks last Saturday and will do so again this weekend. A Republican attorney, without citing a specific law being broken, claimed that was illegal.

The Cap Times reports that the voters filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court.

Thank you to all the @CityofMadison poll workers who made the democratic process more accessible today in 206 @madisonparkswi! #MadisonVotes2020 pic.twitter.com/rIDOlc66ad — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) September 26, 2020

Three of the voters turned in their absentee ballots at the event last weekend. The other two wanted to do so this weekend but worry a Republican lawsuit may invalidate their ballots.

Madison City Attorney Mike Haas has disputed Republican claims that the event constitutes in in-person early voting, which doesn’t begin until October 20, because are merely being collected and not distributed.

An attorney for the voters said “nothing about the program is illegal or even questionable.”