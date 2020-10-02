Mail found in Outagamie County contained no Wisconsin absentee ballots

There were no Wisconsin ballots among three trays of mail found in a ditch in Outagamie County last week, Wisconsin Elections Commission director Meagan Wolfe said during a virtual news conference Thursday.

“There was mail found outside of Appleton,” Wolfe said. “And that mail did not contain any Wisconsin ballots. No Wisconsin ballots were part of what was found. No Wisconsin ballots were part of or were impacted by that incident.”

Wolfe said that the U.S. Postal Service is investigating what happened in Greenville.

“It was mail that was found, and we know that it did not contain any Wisconsin ballots. Beyond that I don’t know what the contents of that was.”

Wolfe said state election officials have ways to track down missing ballots, but emphasized the importance of returning absentee ballots as soon as possible.