Marquette women picked to finish 3rd in Big East Preseason Coaches Poll

Eleven-time national champion Connecticut is the unanimous favorite to win the BIG EAST Conference women’s basketball title in a vote by the league’s coaches today. The Huskies, who will begin their first season of BIG EAST play since 2012-13, have won the conference regular season 19 times, along with 18 BIG EAST Tournament titles. Uconn collected 100 points and 10 first-place votes to top the preseason poll.

Six-time and reigning BIG EAST regular-season champion DePaul finished second in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll, while rival Marquette, which has advanced to four straight BIG EAST Tournament title games, was slotted third. St. John’s followed in fourth place with 69 points, while Creighton rounded out the top five.

After being picked to finish ninth in the 2019-20 preseason poll, Marquette finished 13-5 in BIG EAST play and advanced to its fourth consecutive conference tournament final. The Golden Eagles looked well on their way to a national postseason berth after going 24-8 on the year and earning votes in both national polls. Marquette returns eight letterwinners including three starters from that squad, highlighted by leading scorer and All-BIG EAST Second Team honoree Selena Lott (15.5 ppg) and BIG EAST All-Tournament Team selection Lauren Van Kleunen (11.8 ppg). Lott was voted to the All-BIG EAST Preseason First Team this year.

Megan Duffy, who was voted BIG EAST Coach of the Year in 2020, has brought in more talent to Milwaukee this year, including Liza Karlen, a 6-2 forward out of Stillwater, Minnesota, who scored over 2,000 points in high school.