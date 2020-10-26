New poll shows Biden with ‘statistically significant’ lead in Wisconsin

A new poll shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden holds a 9-point lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

The poll – by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center – found the president has the edge among respondents who haven’t voted yet. However, that margin doesn’t appear large enough to compensate for Biden’s advantage among early and absentee voters in the state.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that as of Monday, more than 1.3 million absentee ballots have been returned in Wisconsin, either by mail or by voting in person.

As of 7:30am today, Wisconsin has 1,714,448 absentee ballot apps, 1,706,771 ballots issued, and 1,344,535 returned. This *includes* 289,992 in-person absentee ballots (clerk’s office) cast since 10/20. See WI’s stats here: https://t.co/Efu1SM2qYi — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) October 26, 2020

The UW poll found 53 percent of likely voters support Biden, compared with 44 percent for Trump. Biden led Trump by just five points among registered voters in last month’s poll, and Elections Research Center director Barry Burden said it’s the first time the margin is big enough to be statistically significant, even accounting for the margin of error.

The Elections Research Center conducted surveys in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin between October 13 through 21, 2020.