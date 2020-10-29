Packers Crosby could miss first ever NFL game

Since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 collegiate draft, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby could be looking at the possibility of missing his very first game.

Crosby didn’t practice on Wednesday and showed up on the teams injury report with calf and back injuries. It’s not known when Crosby suffered the injuries, but he kicked in last Sunday’s win over the Texans and could have gotten hurt in that contest.

Crosby has appeared in 234 consecutive regular season and playoff games for the Packers since arriving in Green Bay.

The Packers have worked out a number of kickers over the past several weeks, but hadn’t signed any of them to the practice squad as possible insurance. Now, former Alabama-Birmingham kicker, Nick Vogel, is in Green Bay, going through the five-day COVID-19 testing protocol. If he comes out of the testing process clean, then he’s expected to tryout for the teams coaches and scouts on Saturday.

If Crosby can’t play, then it would likely be Vogel kicking for the Packers against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

At UAB, Vogel finished as the school’s third-leading scorer. He made 47 of 64 (73.4%) of his field goals in college, including 19 of 23 (82.1%) in his final year.

The weather forecast for Sunday is calling for wind gusts of 40 miles per hour, which could be an issue for whoever the Packers have kicking for them on Sunday.