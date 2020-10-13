Packers getting healthier coming out of bye week

While not totally healthy, the Green Bay Packers are getting closer as they come out of their early week five bye week.

With two spots open on the 53-man roster, the Packers welcomed back rookie inside linebacker Kamal Martin and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to the practice field on Monday. Both players can return to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks.

Martin turned heads in training camp, even without the benefit of an on-field offseason program or preseason games. He was in line to start next to veteran Christian Kirksey before injuring his left knee in practice in late August and having surgery the very next day.

There’s a chance Martin could be ready to go when the Packers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa.

St. Brown also is returning from a knee injury that he suffered in training camp and would be a welcomed addition. Even though Davante Adams is expected to return to the lineup this week after missing time with a hamstring injury, The Packers are still light at wide receiver after Allen Lazard was sidelined with a core muscle injury.