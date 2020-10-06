Packers head to bye week undefeated

Last year, the Green Bay Packers were one of the healthiest teams in the National Football League. This year, they’re far from it, but it hasn’t stopped the green and gold from a perfect 4-0 start.

Playing without Davante Adams, Marcedes Lewis and Kenny Clark, the Packers rolled to a 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns, with three of the scoring strikes going to tight end Robert Tonyan.

The Packers have now opened a season by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games for the first time in franchise history.

Tonyan’s touchdown receptions came from 19, 8 and 21 yards. He finished the night with six catches for 98 yards. His five touchdowns for the season ties him with Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans for the NFL lead.

Rodgers has now thrown 13 touchdown passes for the season with no interceptions.

Todd Gurley rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Falcons, who dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 1999. They finished that year 5-11, after a Super Bowl appearance the previous season.

Julio Jones had four catches for 32 yards and broke the Falcons’ record for career receptions, but then sat out the second half with a hamstring injury.

Matt Ryan went 28 for 39 for 285 yards through the air but had no touchdown passes or interceptions.

Defensively, Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith had a three sack night to go along with eight tackles (six solo), four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

The Packers head into their bye week off and return to action on Sunday, Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay.