President Trump to return to Wisconsin this weekend

President Donald Trump return to Wisconsin tomorrow with another airport rally. Just a week after a similar event at the airport in Janesville, the president will hold a rally at 7:00 Saturday night at Waukesha County Airport.

Doors will open at 4:00, and those planning to attend must register on the campaign website, and must “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19” and waive liability to several groups and organizations, including the Trump campaign.

Across the country and amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump’s signature airport rallies have featured large crowds, and while many have worn masks, there has been no social distancing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic candidate will visit Wisconsin before the November 3rd general election, but has not provided a specific date or location for the visit.