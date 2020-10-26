Prohibition on utilities disconnection extended by PSC

Wisconsin’s prohibition on all utility disconnections has been extended until April 15th.

That means companies can’t shut off utilities like water, electricity, and heat. The ban was set to expire November 1st when the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted two-to-one on the extension.

Initially, it didn’t include water service – but, when commissioners were told there were plans to shut off service to more than nine-thousand customers, the disconnection order was changed to include water.

The administration of Governor Tony Evers has invested $15 million to help customers pay their heating bills this winter.