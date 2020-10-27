Rothschild police investigate hate mail sent to Joe Biden supporters

Police in central Wisconsin are investigating after threatening letters were sent to the homes of Joe Biden supporters.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that those letters turned up in the mailboxes of homes in the village of Rothschild which had Joe Biden signs in the yard.

The anonymous letters call the residents the enemy of a white and conservative neighborhood, and say that support for Joe Biden will not be tolerated. The letter goes on to call the residents evil, and that they should prepare for a war.

The letters were delivered through the mail and originated in Green Bay, but were personally written to each home.