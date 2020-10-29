Seattle’s Wilson off to great start

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 22 touchdown passes and a 119.5 passer rating this season.

In his nine-year career, the former Wisconsin Badger has 249 touchdown passes and a 102.2 passer rating, the second-highest mark in NFL history (minimum 1,500 attempts), behind only Aaron Rodgers (102.8).

With a touchdown pass on Sunday against San Francisco, Wilson will become the third player to reach 250 touchdown passes in his first nine seasons in NFL history, joining Peyton Manning (275 touchdown passes) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (266).

With at least three touchdown passes on Sunday, Wilson will have reached 25 touchdown passes in a season for the seventh time in his career and will join Manning (nine seasons) as the only players in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes in seven of their first nine seasons.

Last season, Wilson became the first quarterback in league history with a winning record in each of his first eight seasons. With a win Sunday, Wilson will tie Manning (92 wins) for the most regular-season wins by a quarterback in his first nine seasons in NFL history. Wilson will also tie Tom Brady (101) for the most wins, including the postseason, by a quarterback in his first nine seasons in NFL history.