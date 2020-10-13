Wisconsin Radio Network

State exceeds 900 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

More than 900 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin on Monday.

According to the latest totals updated Sunday, 889 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 235 of them in intensive care.

The state Department of Health Services on Monday reported 56 more people were admitted to hospitals, amid continued concerns over the strain the pandemic is placing on health care resources.

Including all patients, 83.1% of hospital beds are in use and 85.1% of ICU beds. DHS also reported 1,956 positive tests and 9 deaths.