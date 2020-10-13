State exceeds 900 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

More than 900 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin on Monday.

According to the latest totals updated Sunday, 889 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 235 of them in intensive care.

We continue to see high numbers of confirmed #COVID19_WI cases. Today, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases is at an all-time high of 2,547, up from 2,395 one week ago. Stay up to date on the latest trends to help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/hUf3IDw1EO — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 12, 2020

The state Department of Health Services on Monday reported 56 more people were admitted to hospitals, amid continued concerns over the strain the pandemic is placing on health care resources.

Including all patients, 83.1% of hospital beds are in use and 85.1% of ICU beds. DHS also reported 1,956 positive tests and 9 deaths.