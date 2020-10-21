State sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

With the state setting another new daily record for hospitalized coronavirus patients, Governor Tony Evers is again urging people to avoid gatherings and stay home.

“We know that gatherings are exactly what we need to be avoiding at this time,” Evers said during a Tuesday media briefing. “Large and small, we know that they can turn one positive test into ten positive tests, in the blink of an eye.”

We upgraded our software over the weekend, so these numbers reflect COVID positive cases from multiple days. For more information about how to interpret data go HERE: https://t.co/PV0NZkJ49y #COVID19_WI pic.twitter.com/f9t36Mpha6 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 20, 2020

According to an update Tuesday afternoon from the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 1,192 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, with 315 of them in intensive care.

Wisconsin’s status with COVID-19 is much worse than in the early days of the pandemic here, according to Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm.

“So now is the time for all of us to double down and do our part. Please stay home. Get groceries and if your work takes you out of your home, make sure you wear your mask. Limit your contact with people you don’t live with,” Palm said “I know it’s tiring, but we’re in a crisis and this is what we have to do.”

DHS on Tuesday reported 33 deaths due to COVID-19, with 4,591 new positive tests. The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in Wisconsin is now 1,633. There have been 178,482 confirmed positive cases, of which 139,455 (or 78.1%) are considered recovered.