State surpasses 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Wisconsin has surpassed 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 201,049 people have tested positive of Monday, according to latest numbers from the state Department of Health Services.

Today Wisconsin officially tops 200,000 cases of #covid19 It took us 7 and a half months to reach our first 100,000 cases, & only 36 days to reach our second. In just two short months, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases has risen 405%! Remember, #YouStoptheSpread Wisconsin, pic.twitter.com/Fjjq4ZSqMq — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 26, 2020

DHS also reported that It took 7 and a half months to reach the state’s first 100,000 cases, and only 36 days to reach the second milestone In just two months, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases has risen 405 percent.

There were 10 new deaths from COVID-19 reported Monday, bringing the seven-day average for deaths to 27 per day. A total of 1,788 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19.