State’s COVD-19 death toll exceeds 1700

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 3,413 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll due to the global pandemic to 1,703, as the virus continues to spread essentially unchecked.

The state’s chief medical officer said it’s appropriate for people to get tested for coronavirus, even if they’re not showing symptoms or haven’t been identified as having been exposed to COVID-19.

“I think it’s very likely that the majority of new cases in the state are the result of transmission from somebody who doesn’t have symptoms. So that’s a very important thing for people to understand about this virus,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard.

“In this environment where the virus is spreading silently throughout the whole state, we’re not going to make dent unless we test people without symptoms. We need to develop strategies to do that in a coordinated way. But right now it’s inappropriate in my view for anyone to get turned away from a test because they’re concerned they’ve been exposed, even if they haven’t been identified by a contact tracer as having been exposed.”

The total number of cases ever confirmed in Wisconsin is now 186,100, of which nearly 39,000, or about 21%, are considered to be active.

The seven-day average of new cases was 2,929 as of Thursday, and the seven-day average of deaths is now 22.3.