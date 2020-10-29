Three more added to Wisconsin football COVID-19 list

The Wisconsin football program has confirmed more positive PCR tests for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Athletic Department released the additional numbers Thursday afternoon. One positive result was received late Wednesday, while two others were confirmed on Thursday morning. All three were the pending results referenced in Wednesday morning’s initial announcement. There are currently 16 active COVID-19 cases in the program, including 15 positive tests since Oct. 24.

The program was placed in a seven day hold and while there is no definitive timeline for a return to in-person football activities, the earliest return is Wednesday, Nov. 4. A return to activity depends upon the success of ongoing mitigation efforts. Head coach Paul Chryst, per CDC and Big Ten guidelines, can return to the team in person following a 10-day isolation period, on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the earliest. That is the day of the Badgers next scheduled game, at home against Purdue.

Wisconsin Athletics has secured rooms at a local hotel for football players that have not recorded positive tests in an effort to further separate those who live together and mitigate the spread of the virus. Each of the players in the hotel has his own room and the rooms are located in the same area of the hotel so as to limit exposure to other hotel guests.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, who referenced taking a PCR test on Wednesday, received his results Thursday and tested negative for COVID-19.

Members of the football program continue to take part in daily testing.