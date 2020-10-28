Trump rallies in West Salem, back in Wisconsin on Friday

President Donald Trump rallied his base Tuesday during a Make America Great Again campaign stop in West Salem, near La Crosse.

“You’re gonna see a giant red wave on Tuesday,” Trump promised a raucous crowd at the La Crosse Speedway. “You’re gonna see a red wave like they’ve never seen before and they saw a very big one — I’ll tell you what, they got a glimpse . . . four years ago.”

Trump blasted the response to riots in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and said “we saved Kenosha” by sending in the National Guard after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in that city.

Trump plans one more of his signature MAGA rallies on Friday, at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport.

An array of polls find Democrat Joe Biden maintaining a lead over Trump in Wisconsin. The Marquette Law School Poll has Biden up five points, the latest UW Madison Poll finds Trump trailing Biden by nine points, and a Washington Post/ABC News poll gives the former vice president a lead of 17 points in Wisconsin.

Biden’s campaign has also scheduled a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Friday, details of which have not yet been released.