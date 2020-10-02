Trump set to hold Saturday campaign rallies in Green Bay and Janesville

Attendees at President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin will have their temperatures checked, as well as being asked to wear masks. Wisconsin is in the midst of exponential growth of new coronavirus cases.

Instead of the La Crosse airport, the president’s first Make America Great Again rally on Saturday will take place at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville. A second will be at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat asked the campaign to cancel or postpone due to high rates of coronavirus. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said he did not contact the campaign with a similar request, but is urging health and safety protocols be followed.

The head of the Bellin Health Coronavirus Task Force in Green Bay, Dr. Robert Mead, warned on Thursday that the rally could become a “super spreader” event, adding that even though the rally is set to take place outside, it’s still not a good idea.

A recent New York Times analysis shows Green Bay and La Crosse had the third and 11th highest coronavirus infection rates in the nation.

Rock County Board Chair Kara Purviance on Thursday asked the president not to come to Janesville, also citing COVID-19 concerns.