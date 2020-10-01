Trump weekend rallies set for COVID-19 ‘hot zone’ cities

President Trump’s weekend campaign rallies will take place in cities designated as “red zones” by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

A draft report from the task force says Wisconsin is “in the red zone” when it comes to coronavirus cases. Among the dozen cites in the “red zone” are Green Bay and La Crosse, where the president has airport rallies on Saturday.

The White House Task Force is urging Wisconsinites to social distance “to the maximal degree possible.” Governor Tony Evers suggested that the president not come, or require those attending wear masks.

Thousands attended a Trump rally Wednesday night in Duluth.