Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: over 850 now hospitalized

For the first time ever, there are over 850 hospitalized COVID-10 patients in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

There were 853 hospitalized, 71 more than Monday and 207 more than a week ago, and 261 patients in intensive care. Wisconsin hospitals are using 80 percent of available beds.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/another 2,020 confirmed cases, 18 deaths, and 108 hospitalizations reported. Please, protect yourself and your community: stay home if you can, physical distance, #MaskUpWisconsin, and wash your hands often to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/d3HdeqAfOV — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 6, 2020

The Department of Health Services reported 18 additional deaths to bring the statewide death toll to 1,399 and the seven-day average of deaths to just over 14 – the highest ever.

DHS confirmed 2,020 new coronavirus cases. with just over 24,500 cases considered active. The rate of those considered “recovered” is at 81 percent.