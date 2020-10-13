U.S. women’s hockey captain Meghan Duggan retiring

After a 14-year run with the U.S. women’s national team, Captain Meghan Duggan is retiring. Duggan made the announcement on Tuesday in an essay published by ESPN.

“Hockey literally changed my life,” Duggan wrote. “I put on a pair of skates as a toddler and grew up through the sport. It’s been one of the greatest privileges of my life to play for Team USA. While being an athlete will always be part of my identity, I am ready for the next chapter.”

The 33-year-old Duggan won seven gold medals at the IIHF world championships and was part of three Olympic teams, winning silver in 2010 and 2014 and capturing gold in 2018. She played in 137 games, scoring 40 goals and adding 35 assists.

Duggan is a native of Danvers, Massachusetts and played collegiately for Mark Johnson at the University of Wisconsin. She captured the 2011 Patty Kazmaier Award as the best women’s college hockey player in the country.

Duggan is a member of the board of directors at USA Hockey. She also serves on the board of trustees at the Women in Sports Foundation and was recently named to the NHL’s Player Inclusion Committee.