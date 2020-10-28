UW COVID-19 clinical trial likely to resume next week

Clinical trials for a COVID-19 are expected to resume next week at the University of Wisconsin. The UW got the go-ahead last week to re-open its clinical trial of AstraZeneca’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirty-six participants – who got the first of two shots before the study was paused on September Sixth – kept getting checkups and blood draws throughout the pause. They’ll now have the option to get their second dose. Enrollment is expected to resume over the next several weeks.

The UW study team will begin contacting people who’d said they were interested in participating.