Vos names members of task force on racial disparity

Four state legislators will serve with 28 other people, on the Wisconsin Assembly’s new task force on racial disparity.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ office named the members of the task force this week. Assembly Minority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukana) and Representative Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) were announced as co-chairs in September.

They’ll be joined by Representatives Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee) and Robert Wittke (R-Racine). The remainder of the panel is made up of mostly faith leaders or law enforcement officials.

The task force is is charged with developing bills to introduce this spring, to deal with police policies, and education and social service needs in Wisconsin.

Speaker Vos created the task force in response to Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha in August.