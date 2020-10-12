‘VoteSafe Wisconsin’ aims to reassure voters of integrity of state’s elections

A bipartisan effort aims to let prospective voters know it can be done safely. VoteSafe Wisconsin is led by Attorney General Josh Kaul — and former Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen.

“Vote Safe Wisconsin came to be because we really have a robustly and safe election system here in Wisconsin,” Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen said they want to people to know that voting in person can be done safely, and that voting absentee is also a viable option.

“With all the national talk about safety and security of voting being in question, we wanted to make sure that people of Wisconsin knew that if they wanted to go to polling places, it’s a safe place to vote. And if they wanted to vote via absentee ballot, it was certainly a secure and safe way to vote as well.”

He hopes those voters who choose the latter option will do so in a timely manner

“We don’t want them to be flooding the postal service last minute. So we’re strongly encouraging people if they’re going to vote absentee to so early.”

Find more information at wi.votesafe.us.