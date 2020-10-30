‘Wear a freaking mask’ Evers urges as COVID-19 crisis continues

As the state continues to see climbing COVID-19 cases rates and hospitalizations, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers had a blunt message on Friday.

“If we want to do this right, and stop it in its tracks, people have to wear a freaking mask. Simple as that.”

Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm reported another 5,096 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths over the previous 24 hours.

During a conference call with Palm and other state officials, Evers also asked leaders to lead, when it comes to wearing masks.

“Please, leaders, we need to send a message that wearing a mask is the most important part of this equation,” the governor said. “And if we are not going to understand that, we are going to continue to struggle in the state of Wisconsin.”

The request from Tony Evers comes on the same day President Donald Trump holds another mass rally in the state, amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

“How can we have the people of Wisconsin believe that mask wearing is important, when we see the president, he’s coming to Green Bay today, right? I bet you there will be more than a handful of people in that crowd that aren’t wearing a mask,” the governor said.