Wednesday COVID-19 numbers continue to climb

Wisconsin reported more than 2,300 new cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday as the state’s coronavirus crisis continues.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,319 new cases, with the average daily case count over the last seven days at 2,346. On September 7, it was 879.

The 16 deaths reported Wednesday bring the death toll to 1,415.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using nearly 82 percent of available beds and 80 percent of intensive care beds, with 853 COVID-19 patients and 216 in intensive care. The hospital situation is especially acute in the Fox Valley.