Wednesday sees record number of reported COVID-19 deaths

Wednesday was a record day, for reported COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. The 27 deaths are the highest single day tally since the pandemic began, although the Department of Heath Services noted that while the deaths were reported in the prior 24 hours, not all necessarily occurred in that time frame.

As we see an uptick in cases, we can expect an uptick in more severe outcomes, like death. Remember, newly reported #COVID19 deaths can fluctuate from day-to-day. Instead of focusing on the number of new deaths, it’s helpful to monitor the trends: https://t.co/3WmxIaSMSK (2/2) pic.twitter.com/3qGCN3e3Vs — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 30, 2020

Deaths in Wisconsin now total 1,327 people. There were 2,319 new positive confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the seven-day average rate of positive tests was at 17.2%, which is also the highest ever.

There were 91 additional hospitalizations reported, and Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81.1 percent of their hospital beds overall, and 79.2 of their ICU beds.