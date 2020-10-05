Weekend COVID-19 test rates remain high

Wisconsin Radio Network

For the first time in five days, the number of new reported COVID-19 cases dropped below 2,000 on Sunday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 1,865 out of 10,815 tests came back positive, or 17.24 percent. Wisconsin is still averaging 2,400 cases a day for the past 7 days.

The 7-day average percentage of positive tests, known as the positivity rate, is at 20.23 percent The death toll rose by 24 over the weekend, to 1,377, with 19 of those deaths reported on Saturday.