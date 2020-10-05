Weekend COVID-19 test rates remain high

For the first time in five days, the number of new reported COVID-19 cases dropped below 2,000 on Sunday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 1,865 out of 10,815 tests came back positive, or 17.24 percent. Wisconsin is still averaging 2,400 cases a day for the past 7 days.

Though the number of positive cases is down in today’s report, #Wisconsin continues to have very high #COVID19 activity with the number of cases growing in many counties! Take steps to prevent catching/spreading this virus. Learn more at https://t.co/yZCP2FFrGh#YouStopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/sknFPBOje9 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 4, 2020

The 7-day average percentage of positive tests, known as the positivity rate, is at 20.23 percent The death toll rose by 24 over the weekend, to 1,377, with 19 of those deaths reported on Saturday.