Wisconsin awarded NCAA tournament hosting duties

The NCAA is returning to Tampa, Florida, for the 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four and Wisconsin will play co-host with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission (TBSC) at Amalie Arena.

The two partnered to play host to the 2016 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa previously.

This will mark the fifth time Wisconsin will serve as host or co-host of the event, including 2006, 1997 and 1993 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee. Wisconsin hoisted the National Championship trophy in 2006. The 1993 and 1997 Frozen Fours were won by Maine and North Dakota, respectively.

This also marks the third time Amalie Arena will see the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four with the event taking place in the building in 2012, as well.

Regional sites for 2023 are Fargo, North Dakota, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Manchester, New Hampshire.

Wisconsin to host 2024 Cross Country Championships

For the third time in program history, Wisconsin will host the NCAA Cross Country Championships. The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course will be the site of the 2024 national meet for men and women.

Wisconsin hosted the 2018 NCAA Championships at Zimmer with Badger Morgan MacDonald winning the men’s individual title. Wisconsin finished eighth in the men’s race while the women finished 10th.

UW also hosted the 1978 NCAA Championships for men at Yahara Hills Golf Course on the south side of Madison where Wisconsin finished third.