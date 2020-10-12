Wisconsin COVID-19 cases top 150,000

Wisconsin’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now exceeded 150,000 since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health Services on Sunday confirmed 2,676 new coronavirus cases out of just over 10,000 tests. Just under 29,000 are considered active, about 900 more than the previous day.

Seven more deaths were reported, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 1,465. The seven-day average of deaths is now 12.57.

The seven-day rate of positive tests by person rose to 18.6 percent, the highest rate yet. The positive rate by test 9.8 percent means 9.8 percent of the tests given in the past seven days were positive, while 18.6 percent of the people tested were positive.