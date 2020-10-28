Wisconsin early voting has already hit 51% of total 2016 voting

The total number of absentee ballots returned as of Wednesday in Wisconsin is now 51 percent of total votes cast in the 2016 election.

The latest absentee ballot information for Wisconsin, six days before the election, shows more than 1,800,000 ballots have been sent, with more than 1,500,000 returned.

There were 287,166 absentee ballots yet to be returned, and the U.S. Postal Service recommends that those be dropped off in person, rather than mailed.

Early voting in Wisconsin mirrors what’s being seen across the nation, with concerns about the surging coronavirus pandemic leading many voters to chose that option.