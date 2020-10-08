Wisconsin exceeds 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 800 hospitalizations for first time izations

Wisconsin topped 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 800 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time on Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services reported 3,132 new positive tests. One hundred ten more hospitalizations bring the number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 873, including 219 in intensive care.

For the first time, we see 3,000+ #COVID19_WI cases reported in a day. Protect yourself & your community & #StopTheSpread. If you’re getting out of the house, practice physical distancing, #MaskUpWisconsin & use our Decision Tool to make safe choices: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/TkWHeEdmvL — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 8, 2020

DHS Secretary designee Andrea Palm issued a warning on Wednesday. “It means our state is in a dangerous place,” Palm said. “We are overwhelming our healthcare system.”

Hospitals are using 83.1 percent of available beds, 85.1 of intensive care beds, percentages that are even higher in some regions.

Nine additional deaths bring Wisconsin’s toll from the global pandemic to 1,424. That’s one percent of positive cases.