Wisconsin Republican party takes $2.5 million hit from cyberattack

A cyberattack has resulted in more than two million dollars being stolen from the Republican Party of Wisconsin.

RPW Chairman Andrew Hitt said suspicious activity was first noticed a week ago, and the FBI was notified after party officials confirmed $2.3 million was missing. Hitt said hackers lifted the cash by manipulating information in e-mails and invoices to vendors the party was using on the presidential campaign.

Hitt said the national party had warned state parties about potential cyberattacks, but “Unfortunately, one slipped through the cracks.”