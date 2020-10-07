Wisconsin’s Holloway selected in 1st round of NHL Draft

Eighteen-year-old Wisconsin Badger sophomore forward Dylan Holloway was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft on Tuesday night, taken 14th overall by the Edmonton Oilers.

It was the third straight season that a UW player has been selected in the first round.

Defenseman K’Andre Miller was taken 22nd overall by the New York Rangers in 2018. Center Alex Turcotte was selected fifth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2019 and right wing Cole Caufield was selected 15th overall by Montreal in 2019.

Holloway becomes the 16th Badger player picked in the first round. That total trails only five NCAA schools: Michigan (25), Minnesota (21), Boston College (21), Boston University (20) and North Dakota (20).

Holloway had eight goals and 17 points in 35 games for the Badgers last season.

Holloway joins his father as an NHL draft pick. Bruce Holloway was a seventh-round selection of the Vancouver Canucks in 1981. He played two games with the Canucks during a very brief pro career.