Wisconsin Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz will miss the next three games after a second COVID-19 positive test was confirmed. The news was first reported by CBS Sports.

Mertz made his starting debut last Friday night against Illinois and threw for 248 yards and five touchdowns in the Badgers season opening 45-7 win over Illinois. He was named the Big Ten’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week as well as the Conference Freshman of the Week.

Big Ten protocol requires any player who tests positive for COVID-19 to miss at least 21 days and undergo cardiac screening before being cleared to return. Mertz will miss Saturday’s game at Nebraska, a home game against Purdue and a road matchup at Michigan against the Wolverines.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Mertz’ backup, Chase Wolf also tested positive for coronavirus and are awaiting results of a second test. The Badgers are getting ready for Saturday’s game at Nebraska and prepping fourth stringer Danny Vanden Boom as their starter.