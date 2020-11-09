Milwaukee elections officials push back against Republican questions surrounding election

Local elections officials in Milwaukee call allegations of inefficiency by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos insulting.

Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg told the Journal Sentinel that Speaker Vos was being “absurd and insulting,” when he suggested that election staff somehow botched the ballot count last week.

Woodall-Vogg said it only took staff 20 hours to open, verify and count over 170,000 ballots. She said Republican poll watchers and the public had a place in the entire process, which was streamed live online.

Vos has called for an Assembly committee to investigate the election results.

State Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe said last week that the elections process was “publicly observable and . . . transparent.”