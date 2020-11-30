Wisconsin election recount complete

With the Dane County election recount finished and certified, President-elect Joe Biden still maintains his lead over President Donald Trump.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell reported Biden’s vote count was reduced by 91 votes, to 260,094, while President Trump’s was reduced by 46, to 78,754.

3-0 certification of Dane County recount pic.twitter.com/ItNHnQbY4H — Scott McDonell (@samcdonell) November 29, 2020

Milwaukee County finished its recount, and certified results on Friday, and Biden increased his margin of victory by 149 votes.

The Trump campaign paid $3 million for the recount in the state’s two most populous and diverse counties, each of which gave Biden solid margins. Biden carried the state by about 20,600 votes, and the state will certify statewide results on Tuesday.

–