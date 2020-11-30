2021 Annual State Parks passes on sale starting Tuesday

The Department of Natural Resources is getting ready to open up sales of annual state park passes on Tuesday.

State Parks business director Chris Pedretti says they’re continuing to expand the ways you can purchase passes, since many offices are still closed.

“Big thing to remember is that our offices at those properties are still closed, so you can’t actually go into the building but many properties will have drive-up window service and all properties have self registration options.”

The state created its first online sales system for the state park passes earlier this year, and that has been a big success, says Pedretti.

“We are offering online sales this year for our Wisconsin State Park stickers, so that’s a great new addition for people to be able to purchase online and get them mailed directly to them.”

You can order your stickers online at http://wiparks.net, or by calling the help line at 888-WDNR-INFO