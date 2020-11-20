Adams held out of practice for second straight day

After suffering an ankle injury in last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice for a second straight day with the team on Thursday.

As a veteran player, the Packers will likely give Adams right up until game time on Sunday before deciding whether or not he’ll play against the Indianapolis Colts. Adams did participate on a limited basis on Wednesday and told reporters he was trending toward playing against the Colts.

Meanwhile, starting corners Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad) both practiced on Thursday and could be on track to start against the Colts. They haven’t played together since Oct. 5.